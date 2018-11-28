Storm Diana hour-by-hour: Yellow weather warning extended as heavy rain and wind forecast to hit Preston tomorrow

Have your say

Preston looks likely to miss the full force of Storm Diana, however, the city look set to see some heavy showers and stronger winds tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow morning in Preston?

Heavy rain is forecast for the early part of the day, with wind speeds reaching highs of 41 mph, however, conditions will begin to settle down mid to late morning. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with morning highs of 13C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow afternoon and into the evening in Preston?

The afternoon will bring a mix of light shows and some sunny spells, with temperatures cooling to around 9C by the evening. Wind speeds will also begin to reduce with highs of 28 mph forecast.

Here's Thursday's hour-by-hour forecast in full:

12am - Light cloud with 5% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 24 mph

1am - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 25 mph

2am - Light cloud with 5% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 25 mph

3am - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 24 mph

4am - Light cloud with 20% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 27 mph

5am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 29 mph

6am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 11C - Wind speed 37 mph

7am - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 41 mph

8am - Cloudy with 60% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 42 mph

9am - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 13C - Wind speed 44 mph

10am - Cloudy with 60% chance of rain - 12C - Wind speed 44 mph

11am - Heavy cloud with 70% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 42 mph

12pm - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 37 mph

1pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 30 mph

2pm - Light cloud with small chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 28 mph

3pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 27 mph

4pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 10C - Wind speed 27 mph

5pm - Light cloud with 10% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 27 mph

6pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 26 mph

7pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 27 mph

8pm - Cloudy with 60% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 29 mph

9pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 28 mph

10pm - Cloudy with 60% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 27 mph

11pm - Light cloud with 40% chance of rain - 9C - Wind speed 26 mph

Residents are being warned to expect the following:

• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

• Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

• Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

• Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

• Some roads and bridges may close

• Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties