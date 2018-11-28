Storm Diana hour-by-hour: This is when heavy rain is forecast to hit Preston - Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Preston is in for a wet and windy day, with yellow weather warnings for wind still in place as Storm Diana moves across the country.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Yellow weather warnings for Lancashire are still in place

This morning will be a dull, windy and mild start to the day with severe gales affecting coasts and hills later on. The temperature is set to reach 12C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon and into the evening in Preston?

This afternoon a mix of heavy and light showers, which are set to occur intermittently from 12pm-7pm, with a peak temperature of 14C. The rain will die out over the evening, though staying breezy.

Here's Wednesday's hour-by-hour forecast in full:

11am - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 12C

12pm - Light cloud with 70% chance of rain - 13C

1pm - Heavy cloud with 90% chance of rain - 13C

2pm - Cloudy with 60% of rain - 14C

3pm - Cloudy with 50% chance of rain - 13C

4pm - Cloudy with 20% chance of rain - 13C

5pm - Cloudy with 20% chance of rain - 13C

6pm - Cloudy with 60% of rain - 12C

7pm - Cloudy with 50% of rain - 12C

8pm - Light cloud with 10% of rain - 11C

9pm - Light cloud with 5% of rain - 11C

10pm - Light cloud with 5% of rain - 10C

11pm - Light cloud with 5% of rain - 11C