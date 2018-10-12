Storm Callum: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull and miserable today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

Although Storm Callum will hit the UK today with wet and windy weather conditions, temperatures are still set to be reasonably mild in Preston.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see cloud and light showers, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

There will be light rain showers throughout the afternoon, becoming heavier at 4pm. The temperature will climb to its peak of 18C by late afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will continue during the evening, becoming heavier from 6pm onward and continuing well into tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Heavy rain will then continue throughout the early hours of the morning until around 12pm, where it will then become lighter. However, this rain will still continue throughout the day, becoming heavier from 6pm onward. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 12C and a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light showers.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.