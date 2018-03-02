Stonehouse Homes Estate and Lettings Agency in Walton le Dale marks five years in business

Staff at Stonehouse Homes Estate and Lettings Agency invited clients to join them in celebrating the company’s fifth anniversary.

Customers enjoyed cake and refreshments at the agency, in Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale.

Karen Rushe, who runs the firm with her husband Mark, said: “Mark and I had a sales and lettings agency in Tenerife but we decided to move back in 2012 because we had a family. We realised there was a gap on the market for independent agencies and so with Mark’s past expertise in the UK and our experiences abroad we decided to set up our own firm.

“We opened our doors in March 2013, with one Saturday lad. Now we have six members of staff. We started from scratch, with no clients on our books and we have grown. We still have our first landlord on board with us, which is great.

“We have a good network of people around us and a lot of our work is from recommendations.

“We are delighted to have reached five years. Five is the magic number. Businesses are in a high risk zone for the first few years so it is a big thing to reach five. There are more opportunities financially to help the business grow.

“We wanted to say thank you to our loyal clients and what better way than cake.

“We had a party at Christmas and we plan on going out in the summer to celebrate as this really is a big year for us.”