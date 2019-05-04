Stolen motorbikes found in Preston - arrests made

Motorbikes stolen in Preston have been recovered by police.
Officers said they have made a 'number of arrests' following the recovery of the bikes this afternoon.
Three stolen motorbikes, which Police say are likely to be responsible for having caused a nuisance to residents, have been recovered from different areas of Ashton-on-Ribble.
Further to this, numerous stolen bicycles and other property believed to be stolen have been recovered from an address on Cannon Hill, Preston.
During the search officers have seized a number large weapons and some Class A drugs.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We will attempt to return the stolen items to their rightful owners after initial investigation and forensic results."