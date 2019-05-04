Stolen motorbikes found in Preston - arrests made

Motorbikes stolen in Preston have been recovered by police.

Officers said they have made a 'number of arrests' following the recovery of the bikes this afternoon.

Some of the bikes recovered by police

Three stolen motorbikes, which Police say are likely to be responsible for having caused a nuisance to residents, have been recovered from different areas of Ashton-on-Ribble.

Further to this, numerous stolen bicycles and other property believed to be stolen have been recovered from an address on Cannon Hill, Preston.

During the search officers have seized a number large weapons and some Class A drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We will attempt to return the stolen items to their rightful owners after initial investigation and forensic results."