Sticky situation after Blackpool pooch glued jaw shut

An unlucky dog found himself in a sticky situation after chomping on a glossy leaflet that glued his teeth together.

Oscar the 10-year-old Jack Russellwas rushed to the PDSA Pet Hospital on Hawes Side Lane for emergency treatment after he was unable to open his mouth.

Oscar

Owner Pat Finnerty, 55, of Marton Moss, had gone shopping with her daughter, and returned home to find Oscar in an extremely anxious state.

She said: “I brought him back a treat and he wanted to eat it, but he couldn’t open his mouth and there was all this saliva everywhere.

“When I looked closer at his mouth, I could see that he couldn’t open his jaw but I didn’t know what it was. I then noticed a chewed up leaflet that must have been posted through the letterbox and realised what had happened.”

Vets gave Oscar a general anaesthetic so they could remove the ‘papier mache-like’ substance from his teeth.

PDSA vet Rachel Smith said: “Oscar was brought into us in an extremely distressed state.

“Chewing the leaflet had turned into a sticky wallpaper-like substance inside his mouth, which had glued his teeth together.

“Once he was anaesthetised, we used our dentistry equipment to remove it from his mouth.

“Thankfully he made a good recovery and he was able to go home the same day.”

Pat added: “He hasn’t learned his lesson and, given the chance, he still tries to get the post. I now take extra care to shut the door between the lounge and the front door when I go out.

Oscar means the world to us, so I don’t want him getting into trouble again.”

The PDSA has now issued advice to owners about keeping their pets safe this holiday season.

A spokesman said: “PDSA vets advise taking steps to ensure pets can’t get at any mail such as keeping hallway doors shut or using a letter cage on the inside of the front door.

“Letters and leaflets dropping through the door can be particularly enticing for dogs as they often like to explore new items with their mouths. Of particular concern at this time of year would be any packages containing chocolate or other potentially dangerous foods.”