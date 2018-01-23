Step out for some spooky sights on the streets of Blackpool

A new programme of spooky strolls is heading out on the streets of Blackpool.

Supernatural Events will host a series of half term walks to bring the most ‘chilling and thrilling’ moments of the resort’s history to life.

Blackpool Ghost Walks will return from Friday to Sunday, February 9 to 11 and 16 to 18, starting at 7.30pm from Blackpool Tourist Information Centre on The Promenade.

Join Stephen Mercer, also known as the Victorian Ghost Hunter, Stephen, author of Haunted Blackpool and founder of the award-winning Supernatural Events company, said: “I am really looking forward to the half term walks.

“There are some new stops, some new stories, as well as some old favourites this year.

“If you’ve got a fascination for phantoms and ghosts, hauntings, local history and heritage then the walks are perfect for you.

They are great fun as well as just a little scary! I’d advise people to book their tickets in advance as the walks can be very popular.”

The walks take place whatever the weather, stopping at some of Blackpool’s most important buildings and attractions.

Visit www.BlackpoolGhostWalks.co.uk to book.