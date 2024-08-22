Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inter-galactic pow wow is set to take place this weekend - on Cleveleys promenade in front of an iconic cafe.

The Star Wars Meet-Up is an unofficial gathering for Star Wars fans on the seafront by Cafe Cove, the futuristic-looking building overlooking the sea.

On this stretch of beach , the production team of Star Wars: Andor decided to film episode 7 in May 2021 because they thought the cafe’s unusual, round-shaped premises had the perfect look for the far away world they were looking to create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In doing so, they turned Cafe Cove into a magnet for Star Wars fans.

This Sunday, they are planning to meet up from 10am to 4pm in order to take in the location, socialise with fellow fans and enjoy a number of themed activities.

Some fans look set to be travelling from all over the country.

Star Wars Andor scenes in Cleveleys Café Cove in Cleveleys on the new episode of Star Wars: Andor on Disney Plus Photo: Andor/Disney Plus | Photo: Andor/Disney Plus

Organisers said on the Star Wars Meet-Up page on Facebook: “This will be our third Meet-Up event - a bit bigger than the last

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be more traders, the nerf gun shooting range, colouring, cosplayers! Fans who don’t want to dress up The unsuspecting public!

“All along the gorgeous Cleveleys seafront. The very seafront used in the amazing Star Wars show Andor.”

Star Wars: Andor, released on Disney Plus in 2022, stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One.

Episode 7, titled ‘Announcement’, sees Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cafe Cove was transformed in preparation for the filming of Star Wars: Andor. (Picture: Craig Newman/Scruffy Diamond) | Craig Newman/Scruffy Diamond

Craig McComish, who took over the lease of the Cafe Cove building in 2021 and added it to his portfolio of coffee outlets on the Fylde coast, said: “The fans have met up a couple of times now and it’s become a real draw, helped by the seaside location.”

Light sabers at the ready!