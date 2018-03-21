Stand-up comedian Phill Jupitus appears at Lancaster Grand

Following his hugely successful tour of the UK in 2017, stand-up comedian, poet, improviser and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus continues on the road with his acclaimed stand-up show Juplicity.

Experienced funny man Jupitus drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it. And by that world, we mean your world, too.

Aside from Never Mind the Buzzcocks and live stand up shows all over the UK, he also appears as a regular guest on QI (BBC2) and Alan Davies As yet Untitled (Dave), and in 2012 returned to television stand-up for the first time since 2000 with an appearance on Live at the Apollo (BBC1).

Phill Jupitus appears at The Grand in Lancaster on Tuesday, April 3. Call 01524 64695 or visit lancastergrand.co.uk.