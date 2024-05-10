St Mary's CE Primary School in Rawtenstall closed due to safety concerns

By Emma Downey
Published 10th May 2024, 08:45 BST
Pupils have been told to stay at home.

A Lancashire school will remain closed today as it has been deemed structurally unsafe.

Lancashire County Council’s school closures website read: “Structural Damage.

“The school roofing structure is unstable and unsafe for pupils to attend school on the 10-05-24.”

The school also announced the news on their website saying that the school will be closed to all year groups on Friday due to a structural issue with the school roof.

The added: “Please can all classes access your class dojo page for remote learning for Friday. Thank you for your cooperation.” It is not known if it will reopen on Monday.

