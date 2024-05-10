Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils have been told to stay at home.

A Lancashire school will remain closed today as it has been deemed structurally unsafe.

Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale have been told to stay at home.

Lancashire County Council’s school closures website read: “Structural Damage.

“The school roofing structure is unstable and unsafe for pupils to attend school on the 10-05-24.”

The school also announced the news on their website saying that the school will be closed to all year groups on Friday due to a structural issue with the school roof.