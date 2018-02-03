St Gerard’s Club in Lostock Hall raise thousands for charity

Members of St Gerard’s Club in Lostock Hall have raised £14,000 for three charities, by hosting a series of activities over a period of 12 months.

Members of St Gerards Club in Lostock Hall raised 5,000 for Galloway's Society for the Blind

The money, which was raised through marathons, ironman triathlons, sponsored walks, bike rides and raffles, was split between The Guide Dogs Association, Galloway’s Society for the Blind and the NSPCC.

Over the past two years the club has donated £24,000 to the NSPCC, which earned it a special plaque of honour from the charity.

Steve Pettman, fund-raising organiser, said: “We gave £5,000 to Galloway’s and the Blind Association and £4,000 to the NSPCC. Last year we donated £20,000 to the NSPCC so we were given a plaque, which is the highest honour for fund-raising and not given out often. Some of our members, who hold special birthday parties, ask for donations rather than gifts. One member Walter Adams, who sadly passed away last week, raised nearly £600 for his 90th birthday through donations.”