St George's closure: City centre shopping centre temporarily evacuated over 'security incident'
Shoppers were evacuated at St George's shopping centre earlier this morning, following concerning reports of a 'security incident' in the building.
Barriers were closed at the shopping centre entrances and shoppers were guided out while retail managers investigated an incident this morning.
The indoor mall, off main shopping street Fishergate, was forced to follow protocol and temporarily close as a precautionary measure following communications bosses had received of security incident.
And drivers hoping to visit the centre were also met with closed barriers at the adjoining car park as investigations continued.
Officers from Lancashire Police were spotted at the scene.
The centre, which boasts 63 different retailers, then reopened its doors to the public a short time later, after the investigations had been completed.
The incident has now become a police matter for further investigations and Lancashire Constabulary have been approached for a comment but have not yet responded.
A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: "There was a security incident this morning and the shopping centre was closed for a short period of time.
"The matter was dealt with swiftly by the centre team and the centre reopened at 9.45 am."
The shopping centre fell into administration in February this year, but shoppers were reassured that it would be 'business as usual' for retailers after lockdown restrictions had been lifted.
But just last month, August 31, the city's busiest shopping centre was then bought by Blackburn-based property company Adhan Group, which pledged to inject new life into it and construct an indoor food quarter.