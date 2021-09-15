Barriers were closed at the shopping centre entrances and shoppers were guided out while retail managers investigated an incident this morning.

The indoor mall, off main shopping street Fishergate, was forced to follow protocol and temporarily close as a precautionary measure following communications bosses had received of security incident.

And drivers hoping to visit the centre were also met with closed barriers at the adjoining car park as investigations continued.

Police were in attendance at the incident this morning

Officers from Lancashire Police were spotted at the scene.

The centre, which boasts 63 different retailers, then reopened its doors to the public a short time later, after the investigations had been completed.

The incident has now become a police matter for further investigations and Lancashire Constabulary have been approached for a comment but have not yet responded.

A spokesperson for the shopping centre said: "There was a security incident this morning and the shopping centre was closed for a short period of time.

The shopping centre was forced to evacuate customers over fears of an explosive

"The matter was dealt with swiftly by the centre team and the centre reopened at 9.45 am."

The shopping centre fell into administration in February this year, but shoppers were reassured that it would be 'business as usual' for retailers after lockdown restrictions had been lifted.