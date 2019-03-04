St Andrews CE pupils are crowned Preston's first Primary Schools’ New Age Kurling champs

They may not be up to Olympic standard just yet but Preston’s newest kurling players are proving a real match in the competition stakes.

The city has hosted its first Preston Primary Schools’ New Age Kurling tournament.

A total of 15 teams competed, with many of the youngsters involved being selected to represent their school for the first time.

Dean Brandwood, director of sport for organisers DB Sports, said: “It was great to see so many enthusiastic young people representing their school.

“And I must highlight the comment of the day made at the end by one of the children, “that was the best game ever”.

“I would also like to thanks Moor Park for their facilities and the support of a group of enthusiastic sports leaders.”

Pupils from St Ignatius Catholic Primary School came third just behind runners-up St Joseph’s. But it was the team from St Andrew’s CE in Ashton were crowned the first Preston Kurling champions.