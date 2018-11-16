Square will shine for Preston Carol Concert

Have your say

If you love Christmas and enjoy Preston’s “jewel in the crown” – Winckley Square – then you are in for a treat.

The historic square is hosting a Christmas concert on Sunday December 2.

Around 200 people attended last year’s event – and organisers The Friends of Winckley Square hope to better that this year.

The event will run from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and will feature St Stephen’s Choir and the Once Voice Community Choir.

A spokesman for organisers the Friends of Winckley Square said: “Why not come and get into the Christmas spirit singing carols around the tree?

“And if the singing alone doesn’t keep you warm there is always the mulled wine or hot chocolate!

“Enjoy a mince pie, mulled wine, hot chocolate, parched peas, hot soup or real ale. The event is free – everyone welcome.”

Preston Business Improvement District manager Mark Whittle said: “Winckley Square now looks incredible, even more so at Christmas.

“We’re really pleased to be working with the Friends of Winckley Square to promote this event, which judging by last year’s success, will be something special”.

The event is just one of a host of attractions in Preston this Christmas.

The official switch-on of the city’s Christmas lights takes place on November 24.

Stars include Coronation Street’s David Platt, (actor Jack P Shepherd), and Preston’s own singer songwriter Charlotte Lily, who appeared on the X Factor.