Spring brings Easter egg rolling at Preston's Avenham Park

Spring has officially sprung and already people are looking forward to Easter.

And for Prestonians that means the grand old tradition of rolling eggs down the steep bank at Avenham Park.

A spokesman for the event said: “Egg rolling is a big Easter tradition in Preston, going back hundreds of years.

“Each year brings an eclectic mix of workshops, street theatre and live music.

“Past events have seen magicians, a giant hippopotamus, arts and crafts, unusual storytelling and explorers.

“In 2019 CBeebies Cook and Line bring their swashbuckling antics to Preston with fun songs and slapstick comedy.”

Visitors can also expect to be entertained by Project Vee’s juggling skills, science tests by an Astro-bunny, industrial machines making quirky sounds and visual illusions and Look Up by Hikapee - a performance of circus, puppetry and theatre.

Plus there’s the usual live music, fairground rides, food, live music, henna artists and, of course, the Easter bonnet workshops and competition.

Parents are already thinking of taking their children along.

Mum Rebecca Ward took to Facebook to post to her friend Jodie Anne, “shall we take the boys?”

The rain poured down at last year’s egg rolling event but it still pulled in 2,000 hardy city folk.

Organisers have committed to going ahead with the day this year “whatever the weather”.

In 2017 the fun drew crowds of 20,000.

The Egg Rolling event at Avenham Park takes place on Monday, April 22 between 11am-4pm.