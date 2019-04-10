Spectacular finish for Broughton in Lancashire schools sportshall athletics competition

Hundreds of young athletes from cross the county brought this year's SPAR Lancashire School Games Sportshall Athletics competition to a spectacular finish, with four teams taking home a title.

Events included obstacle relays, shot put, speed bounce, standing long jump and standing triple jump.

Broughton's winning Year eight squad

All schools took part in each event with total scores deciding the winning schools, with Preston's Broughton High School girls taking two gold medals.

Broughton High School teacher Robert Marquis said: “It’s been a fantastic day and as a school we’ve been really successful which has capped it all off.

“We’ve been to this event for the last six or seven years and we thoroughly enjoy it every time.”

The four winning teams were; Broughton High School from Preston (Year 7 Girls and Year 8 Girls champions); Royal Clitheroe Grammar School (Year 7 Boys) and Southlands High School from Chorley (Year 8 Boys).

Lee Cadwallader, School Games Organiser, ran the event with the help of nearly 50 others including Organisers from the different boroughs as well as sports Leaders from Millfield Science and Performing Arts College, Cleveley's and Cardinal Allen Catholic High School in Fleetwood.

Lee said: “We have been delighted with the standard each school has demonstrated today and everyone should be really proud of themselves.

“The SPAR Lancashire School Games allow children to take part in organised team sports and today’s teams have had the exciting opportunity to represent their respective districts. We’d like to thank our partners Active Lancashire, SPAR and the school games organisation for all the support they provide.

Lee added: “As school games organisers, it’s a real privilege to witness so many children having such a fantastic time playing sport.”

Results:

Year 7 Boys:

1. Ribble Valley: Clitheroe Royal Grammar School;

2. Preston: Archbishop Temple CE High;

3. Wyre and Fylde: Lytham St Anne’s

Year 7 Girls:

1. Preston: Broughton High School ;

2. Ribble Valley: Clitheroe Royal Grammar School;

3. Rossendale: Bacup Royal Grammar School;

Year 8 Boys

1. Chorley: Southlands High;

2. Preston: Broughton High School;

3. Blackpool: Montgomery Academy.

Year 8 Girls

1. Preston: Broughton High School;

2. West Lancs: Ormskirk School ;

3. South Ribble: Garstang Community Academy and Blackburn: Darwen Aldridge Community Academy.