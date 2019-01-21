Special women will speak at annual achievement event

More than 100 women will gather at a Leyland hotel this week to hear from three guest speakers who have gone ‘above and beyond’ in their lives.

The Mayoress of South Ribble is hosting her 20th Annual Women of Achievement Luncheon at the Hallmark Leyland Hotel on Friday,

The speakers are Donna Hussain, of HomeStart Central Lancashire, Kate Eastham, author of Miss Nightingale’s Nurses and Joan Whittle, a volunteer for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Donna is a former chairman of Home-Start Central Lancashire is an early intervention, family support charity which gives families support and friendship during difficult, challenging times. It support parents as they grow in confidence and strengthen relationships with their children.

Kate Eastham trained as a nurse and midwife on the Nightingale wards of Preston Royal Infirmary. She has well over thirty years of experience working in hospital, residential and hospice care. Born and bred in Lancashire, she is married with three grown-up children and one grandchild.

Always reading, she went on to gain a degree in English Literature and was inspired to write after researching the history of nursing and her own family history, with its roots in Liverpool, northern mill towns and rural Lancashire.

Joan Whittle is a dedicated fund rasier for Rosemere, which supports world class cancer treatment throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “We get three speakers who have achieved great things in their life., who have gone above and beyond.”