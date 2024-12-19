A special school for up to 40 children with social, emotional and mental health needs, could soon open in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston-based Paul Lister has submitted plans to West Lancashire Borough Council to open the SEHM school at 1 Moss Lane View - a single-storey office building inside White Moss Business Park, Skelmersdale.

It is claimed there is a “critical need” for such provision in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school would have five classrooms, each accommodating up to eight students. There would be dedicated therapy rooms, staff offices and recreational spaces to support a ‘trauma-informed’ educational approach. Plans also include reconfigured 72-space parking areas, including a designated drop-off zone for taxis and two fenced outdoor multi-use games areas for recreation and learning.

1 Moss Lane View, Skelmersdale | Nolan Redshaw/Rightmove

Plans state the school would employ 24 staff members including directors, teachers, keyworkers, and administrative personnel. Students would attend from 9am to 2.45pm, while staff would remain on-site until 4pm for planning and administration.

The agent for the applicant said: “This proposal will directly benefit the local community by addressing a critical shortage of SEMH educational facilities. The school will support up to 40 students, providing them with a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment. The creation of 24 jobs further contributes to the local economy.”

The building is currently listed for rent for £3,938 per calendar month or £47,250 per annum.