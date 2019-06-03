Special delivery! Bride rides in style to wedding in removal van

A fleet of removal vans made a very special delivery - to a wedding.

Bride Stacey Morris, 32, rode in style to her wedding to Michael Clark, 35, in the front of a ‘Clark and Sons’ removal van.

BLACKPOOL 31-05-19'The new Mr and Mrs Clark, Michael Clark and Stacey Morris, sat in one of the removal vans they arrived to church in. ''A couple who met through a removals business, arranged for removal vans from Clark and Son to take the bridal party to St Paul's Church, Marton, on their wedding day.

The couple, who got married at St Pauls Church in Marton on Friday, met through the business, and wanted to pay homage to the beginnings of their relationship.

Michael, who is the director of Clark and Sons, said: “We sent three vehicles and they picked up all the bridesmaids and we sent two smaller vans to pick up the page boys and page girls.

“Stacey’s dad drove one of the removal vans that took Stacey and her mum to the church.

“We thought it would be a nice touch and a bit of a quirky thing to do. I don’t think anybody will go to a wedding again where the bridal party turns up in a fleet of removal vans.”

BLACKPOOL 31-05-19'A bridesmaid drives herself and other bridesmaids to church, ''A couple who met through a removals business, arranged for removal vans from Clark and Son to take the bridal party to St Paul's Church, Marton, on their wedding day.

The couple, from Wrea Green, met in Preston 10 years ago when Michael’s dad, Barry, and Stacey’s dad, Johnny, started working together.

Stacey is a teacher at Boundary Primary School in Blackpool, and they have two children, Charles, six, and Harriet, two.

Michael said: “I proposed to Stacey on her 30th birthday. Nobody was more surprised than her mum. Nobody thought it was ever on the cards.

“I was dreading it and thought I would pass out at the altar! I’m quite a confident person but I hadn’t really thought about it until 9am on the day. I knew as soon as I saw her walking down the ailse that we have made the right decision. I couldn’t be happier.”