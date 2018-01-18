Special day an act of true love

The bright lights of the stage shone on Kevin Kay and Laura Chadwick when the couple first met.

They were performing pantomimes with Burnley Panto Society and their mutual love of amateur dramatics brought them together.

Kevin and Laura Kay

Love blossomed and a proposal in Rome at the top of the Vatican sealed their love and set the wheels in motion for a stunning wedding day.

Laura, 31, a teaching assistant and Kevin, 37, a primary school teacher, booked their wedding for October 29 at Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor, for the ceremony and reception.

Their day was made even more special when the groom’s niece and family flew over from Las Vegas to share their day which had a rose gold theme.

Throughout the day, there were special touches to make it a truly bespoke occasion including their panto friends doing a flash mob during the wedding breakfast singing With a Little Help from My Friends. It was the first song they sang together in panto.

Josh Hindle sang throughout the day singing songs from show which the couple love, and they danced their first dance to a song by James Walsh, leader of Starsailor, called Empire.

Kevin said: “Our wedding day absolutely flew by, but we have memories we will cherish forever thanks to Simon, our videographer and Ashtons Photography.

“If our marriage is half as amazing as our wedding was I will be a very happy man.”

And Laura added: “The whole day was just magical.

“Having all our favourite people there to celebrate with us was so wonderful.

“I can’t describe how happy I felt.

“From waking up with my bridesmaids to finishing the night on the dance floor with our family and friends, I loved every single second of it.

“Stanley House is now our favourite place in the world.”