Spate of burglaries at businesses in Bamber Bridge sparks Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 13:48 GMT
A number of businesses in Bamber Bridge have been burgled, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.

Several businesses have been targeted over the last few weeks, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the burglaries.

Officers want to speak to this man following a spate of burglaries in Bamber BridgeOfficers want to speak to this man following a spate of burglaries in Bamber Bridge
Officers want to speak to this man following a spate of burglaries in Bamber Bridge | Lancashire Police

He was later released on bail while officers investigated further.

Detectives on Tuesday released CCTV footage of a suspect they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that the footage isn't the most clear but we're hoping that someone may be able to identify him.”

If you have any information that could help, email [email protected] or call 101.

