Spate of burglaries at businesses in Bamber Bridge sparks Lancashire Police to launch CCTV appeal
A number of businesses in Bamber Bridge have been burgled, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.
Several businesses have been targeted over the last few weeks, police said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the burglaries.
He was later released on bail while officers investigated further.
Detectives on Tuesday released CCTV footage of a suspect they wanted to speak to as part of their enquiries.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that the footage isn't the most clear but we're hoping that someone may be able to identify him.”
If you have any information that could help, email [email protected] or call 101.