Sparkle Dance Studio, in Preston, win big at the UDO Street Dance competition

Dancers from Sparkle Dance Studio, in Greenbank Street, Preston, are now qualifiers for the World Championships after competing in the UDO Street Dance competition in Southport.

The Under 14s team, known as Paragon, achieved second place and the under 18s team, The Demigods, took third place. The World Championships will take place from August 22 to 25.

Sparkle Dance Studio, in Greenbank Street, Preston's under 14s team, known as Paragon, achieved second place at the UDO Street Dance

Two members of the Demigods also secured first place in the duos sections, with several students gaining places in the Six Nations Championships out of more than 90 dancers in each age category. This will take place in November.

The dancers will also be competing with a few new team members on April 7 at another Lancashire World Championship qualifying event testing out some new choreography.

The teams have been training with choreographer Demi-Leigh Naylor, working alongside Principal Harriet Gingell.

Harriet said: “We did not expect our huge success so early into our competitive journey. Getting into the world finals in the first competition of this season really is a dream come true for both students, teachers and incredibly proud parents.”

Members of the Demigods

The club is now fund-raising to meet costs for the competitions.

If anyone would like to sponsor the dancers, email sparkledancers@hotmail.com or call 07724710337.