'New chapter' for Southport Pleasureland as owner announces major change

Southport Pleasureland is embarking on an “exciting new chapter” with a new name and a “vibrant vision” for the future.

Set to relaunch for the 2025 season this spring, the iconic site on Marine Drive will now be known as Adventure Land Southport, as the amusement park aims to re-establish itself as a standout destination.

Norman Wallis, owner of Adventure Coast Southport, said: “Southport Pleasureland has always been a place where families come to make lasting memories. Adventure Coast is the next step in our journey. We’re reshaping the park to offer a fresh, immersive experience that sets the stage for exciting additions in the future.”

He continued: “Southport has faced a tough year, but our community’s determination and heart are stronger than ever. Adventure Coast Southport represents more than a name change; it’s a commitment to our town’s revival and a vision for an exciting future.

“We’re creating a destination that brings people together and restores pride in our town, putting Southport back in the national spotlight for all the right reasons.

“This transformation not only signifies a reimagining of the park but also represents a significant step forward for Southport, reflecting the collective determination to rebuild, thrive, and embrace a brighter future.”

According to Adventure Coast Southport, the amusement park will boast upgraded theming and improved visitor experiences. The rebranded park also promises a series of thrilling new developments, with further announcements in the pipeline.