A memorial to the three girls killed in the Southport stabbings will provide a “lasting legacy” that’s a “reflection” of their spirits.

The proposals for a legacy project was formally approved at a Sefton Council meeting at Bootle Town Hall tonight (September 4), and will include the transformation of the gardens outside Southport Town Hall, where thousands gathered for a moving vigil the day after the attack on July 29 2025.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were tragically killed when Axel Rudakubana attacked a class of children at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop. Eight children and two adults – Leanne Lucas and John Hayes – were also injured in the horrific attack, with Alice’s dance teacher, Heidi Liddle, able to protect one child by hiding in the toilet. Rudakubana, 18, of Banks, Lancashire, was sentenced to 52 years in prison for his horrendous crimes.

Rainbow appears in fountain overlooking floral tribute to victims of the Southport stabbing. Photo outside Southport Town Hall in September | LDRS

The Town Hall gardens space has long been an integral part of Southport’s rich history, but in the wake of the unimaginable events of 2024, Sefton Council said it took on new meaning as a place of unity, healing, hope and remembrance.

Thousands gathered in this space for a community vigil and used it as a place to leave tributes and flowers for the victims of the tragedy, demonstrating the community’s strength in adversity.

The families of Bebe, Elsie and Alice have met with various officials – including Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street – to discuss the Southport Town Hall Gardens project and help support a legacy of hope and joy.

Local authority officials said the families of the three girls envision the Town Hall gardens space as a safe and joyful place, full of energy and creative expression-particularly for Southport’s younger generations.

Work on the project is scheduled to start next year and ahead of a full-scale transformation, the council said temporary improvements have already been made to the Town Hall Gardens space to enhance its appearance and atmosphere.

The report noted: “These enhancements will serve as a symbol of renewal and positivity, ensuring that the gardens remain a beautiful and inviting part of Southport throughout the transition period.

“These planters will be relocated upon commencement of the works on the project to other locations within the borough, with trees and plants being central to the vision for the new space as well.

“In direct reflection of the spirit of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, the reimagined Town Hall Gardens will provide a child friendly and safe platform for musicians, dancers, artists, culture lovers and more, ensuring it remains a vibrant hub for generations to come.”

Sefton Council meeting at Bootle Town Hall on September 4, 2025 | LDRS

It added: “This report seeks Cabinet and Council approvals relating to the legacy project in Southport town centre proposed by, and to be led by, the families of Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King.

“Their collective vision is for a new town square and gardens that will be a child-friendly and family-focused flexible events space in the heart of Southport Town Centre, that will provide a lasting positive legacy for their girls, and provides opportunity to say “thank you” to the town for the support they have received from their community.”

Councillors were also asked to approve a Supplementary Capital Estimate of £10m to be funded by £5m from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, £2.5m from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, and £2.5m to be funded by the Sefton Council.

Merseyside Police name the victims of fatal Southport stabbings - they are Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | Merseyside Police

The council said it has been agreed with the families and funders to establish a project board to ensure oversight and continued leadership of the project by the families.

Sefton Council, as accountable body for delivery of the works, will report to this project board which will have an independent chairperson, to be appointed in due course. The board will have representatives from each of the three families, as well as from Sefton Council, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Cllr Paulette Lappin responded to the report, she said: “This project is the result of working closely with the families. It was led by the families, and the actual project will be determined by the families.

Adding: “This was an extensive tragedy and it’s incredibly difficult to actually talk about really. It’s incredibly sad.

“I would again like to thank the families in particular, the City Region, the government, all councillors, the officers, and everyone who has worked on this, and I look forward to the actual final designs.”