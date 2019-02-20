South Ribble youngsters picked for county games

Have your say

Sporting youngsters from across South Ribble have been competing for a place in the SPAR Lancashire School Games.

Held at numerous venues across the area, more than 1,000 children competed in nine athletics events organised by South Ribble School Games organiser Kevin Loughran.

Coupe Green Primary



Kevin said: “The SPAR Lancashire School Games are a fantastic way of getting children involved in sport.



“Each child demonstrated real enthusiasm and great team work.

“The standard has been higher than ever and it is wonderful to know this level of participation is mirrored across the whole county.”



Holly Brade, PE coach and competition co-ordinator at St Leonard’s CE Primary School in Walton-le-Dale said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed competing against the other schools who ensured that we had to perform to our very best to win our event.

“We are really proud of our pupils’ achievement.”



Representing Worden will be Ashbridge Independent School and Nursery, St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, Balshaws High School, Penwortham Girls High School and Hutton Grammar School.

Ashbridge Independent School



Representing Brownedge will be Little Hoole Primary School, Coupe Green Primary, St Leonard’s CE, All Hallows Catholic High, Brownedge St Mary’s High and Lostock Hall Academy.



The county finals will held in Blackpool on July 2.