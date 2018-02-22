South Ribble Mayor gives out award for special contribution to Bamber Bridge woman

A woman who was described as ‘very special’ has been awarded for her contribution to the South Ribble community.

For other stories click here https://www.lep.co.uk/lifestyle

The Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Mick Titherington and his wife Mayoress, Carole Titherington, visited Shelagh Mervyn, of Bamber Bridge, to pay tribute to honour her with a certificate for her years of voluntary work.

After a career with Preston Farmers, Shelagh retired in 1989 but she took on a new challenge and became the registered manager of Bamber Bridge based charity Tender Nursing Care (TNC).

Over the last 30 years, the 89-year-old has played a pivotal role in the charity which provides free overnight home nursing care to people with life limiting conditions to help them avoid the need for hospital or hospice care. During her time with the charity many hundreds of people and their families have benefited.

Coun Titherington said: “It is a great honour for the Mayoress and I to meet remarkable people like Shelagh and to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the tremendous work she has done over a lifetime of service to the community.

“She is among the many unsung heroes in our borough who are doing so much for us quietly behind the scenes.

She deserves our thanks and we wish her a long and happy retirement.”