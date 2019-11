Have your say

A South Ribble music group will finish the year on a high note when it brings its Charity Christmas Singalong Concert to Bamber Bridge.

Skylarks Community Choir will host the event on Tuesday, December 10th, at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church in Station Road at 7-30pm.

Part of the proceeds will go to a local charity and there will be a bumper raffle on the night.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased by contacting 07538 580296 or skylarksnetwork@gmail.com