South Ribble air quality: where is it bad and what can be done?

A Leyland resident wants to see lorries taken off the roads in some parts of South Ribble in order to clean up the borough's air quality.

Marie McCall was speaking as South Ribble Borough Council unveiled its new air quality action plan to try to tackle pollution in five areas of the district where nitrogen dioxide levels have exceeded guidelines.

FIVE POLLUTION HOTSPOTS IN SOUTH RIBBLE

These are the areas where nitrogen dioxide levels have exceeded recommended maximums since 2005 and so are now designated Air Quality Management Areas:

***Liverpool Road, Penwortham

***Station Road, Bamber Bridge

***Tardy Gate, Lostock Hall

***Turpin Green Lane, Leyland

***Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale

FIVE PROPOSED SOLUTIONS IN THE AIR QUALITY ACTION PLAN

***Encourage ‘walk to school’ routes.

***Improve access to electric car charging points.

***Improve cycling routes and require secure cycle storage to be included on all relevant domestic and commercial developments.

***Consider altering road layouts within Air Quality Management Areas.

***Embed a low emission strategy into planning decisions and make air quality a consideration in every cabinet decision.