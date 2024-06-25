Some of the best pubs in Preston to watch England tonight

Come on, England!

It’s the final group match for the Three Lions team at 8pm tonight when they take on Slovenia in Group C of the European Championships 2024 tournament.

And although it has now been confirmed that Gareth Southgate’s side have already qualified with four points, fans are hoping they finish the group stage in style, after two disappointing displays against Serbia and Denmark.

The big question is, where to watch the match?

Many football fans love to watch the games in front of a huge screen, with decent beer on hand and a lively crowd of fellow supporters to share the highs and lows of a big time, live match.

Here are some of the pubs across Blackpool an the Fylde coast which are laying out the welcome mat to fans - and we’ve added three of Blackpool’s biggest fan zone areas too.

Here we go!

The Adelphi, on Fylde Road, Preston, is showing every Euro 24 match. To grab a table, it' recommended to book in advance.

The Guild pub, on Fylde Road, Preston, is another pub showing every match of Euro 24

Hartleys Wine Bar, on Mount Street, Preston, is showing all the games and promising an electroc atmosphere

The historic 18th century Fleece Inn, on Liverpool Rod, Penwortham, which has recently been sttylishly revamped, will be showing all the Euro 24 matches.