SNOW WARNING: Preston's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Sunday

Preston could be hit by several inches of snow on Sunday as sub-zero temperatures continue to sweep across the north west

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, meaning that road, rail and air travel could face severe delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled. Rural communities with limited access routes could also become cut off.

Temperatures are set to stay between 1°C and -3°C.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Preston, via the Met Office:

9am: Light snow

10am: Light snow

Yellow and amber warnings of snow and wind have been set for areas all across the UK.

11am: Light snow

Midday: Light snow

1pm: Light snow