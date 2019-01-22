Snow in Preston: It was short and sweet
It came, it went. But a weather warning remains in place for Wednesday as the cold snap continues.
Here's some shots of the all-too-brief flurry of snow we enjoyed today in Preston:
The weather in Preston was a mixed bag today, as forecasters predicted a mixture of light and heavy rain
But alongside below-freezing temperatures and icy conditions, there was sleet and snow.
Three-year-old Summer Rose Adams Balshaw catching snowflakes during the snowfall in Preston
This afternoon will see rain continue, with sleet set to hit between 1pm and 2pm, and the temperature will begin to dip after 3pm.
