Snow doesn't stop training for Lancashire's search and rescue dog Lola

Snowy weather didn't stop Lancashire's search and rescue dog Lola continuing her training.

This gorgeous picture of Hungarian Vizsla Lola was taken at Lancashire Fire and rescue's training centre in Chorley.

Lola is training to become an International Urban Search and Rescue dog, which are used to sniff out people trapped in buildings after catastrophes such as fires, explosions and earthquakes.

Her proud handler Lindsay Sileski posted the picture online with the words: "Here's one to warm the cockles...how absolutely gorgeous is this picture of our Search and Rescue dog Lola?! Snow doesn't get in the way of her sniffing and searching at our training centre in Chorley."