Homeless Hounds dog charity is holding a very special Valentine’s weekend with a Smooch the Pooch kissing booth and photo shoot.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 15, from 10am until 1pm at the Animal A & E veterinary clinic located at Unit 1, Hyperion Building, Bispham.

Dream Valentine's alert. | Homeless Hounds

For a small fee of £5 to help raise funds for Homeless Hounds, visitors can smooch a pooch of their choice and get a photo taken by Rooted in Love Photography as a keepsake.

Cake and refreshments will also be available on the day.