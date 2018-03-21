‘Smiles’ award for Preston city leader

Have your say

Preston Council leader Peter Rankin was honoured with a Special Recognition award at a sell-out ceremony in the city.

Preston Business Improvement District’s “Smiles Better” Awards were handed out at Preston’s Guild Hall last night.

The competition, sponsored by Abbey Telecom, saw more than 200 nominations of businesses and individuals across the city centre.

Fourteen accolades were up for grabs, the winners of which were chosen through a public vote.

In addition to the 14 award categories, the BID Special Recognition honour was awarded to Coun Rankin by Babs Murphy, Chief Executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Coun Peter Kelly accepted the award on behalf of the leader, who has announced he is not standing for re-election owing to ill health.

Coun Peter Rankin

Preston BID manager Mark Whittle said: “These awards are always hotly contested with healthy competition between nominees to secure the public vote.

“The city centre is awash with great people working in great businesses and it’s good to recognise and reward them; they are the reason people visit Preston”.

Guild Hall owner and entrepeneur Simon Rigby was announced as the “City Star”, winning the category in which the infamous Fishergate Bollard was a popular finalist.

The awards, presented by BBC Radio Lancashire’s John Gillmore and radio favourite Danny Bee saw TV favourite Sherrie Hewson make a surprise guest appearance.

Sherrie said: “It was great to be in Preston and share in the success of the winners and finalists .”

The winners:

RETAIL MANAGER OF THE YEAR Presented by: Leigh Sweetman – Chair of Preston At Night Winner: SUE DODWELL – GREGGS

INDEPENDENT BUSINESS OF THE YEAR Presented by: Andy Coverdale – Chair City Centre Business Crime Reduction Partnership WINNER: TOWN HOUSE COFFEE AND BREW BAR

BAR OF THE YEAR Presented by: Julie Stewart – City Centre Police Licensing Officer WINNER: YATES

MULTIPLE RETAILER OF THE YEAR Presented by: Samuel Whitear – Co Editor of Business Lancashire WINNER: ANN SUMMERS

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE IN A LEISURE BUSINESS Presented by: Carley Stewart WINNER: ALICE CORKE COSTA (St George’s)

LEISURE MANAGER OF THE YEAR Presented by: Cllr. Peter Kelly – Cabinet Member for Leisure & Culture, Preston City Council WINNER: DAVE BROWN – SWITCH

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR Presented by: Nishma Hindocha – BBC Radio Lancashire WINNER: TURTLE BAY

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Presented by: Andy Neale – Preston At Night Co-Ordinator WINNER: BRIAN HUDSON – YATES

PUB OF THE YEAR Presented by: Iain Lynn – Lancashire Post WINNER: TWELVE TELLERS

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR Presented by: Rob Charles, from Car Share WINNER: THE WAREHOUSE

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE IN A RETAIL BUSINESS Presented by: Tony Raynor – MD, Abbey Telecom, ‘Smiles Better’ Awards Sponsors WINNER: SAM EAVES – ANN SUMMERS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN RETAIL Presented by: Stephanie Slater MBE – Paralympic Gold Medallist WINNER: ANDREW STRINGER – ST GEORGE’S SHOPPING CENTRE

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVMENT IN IN LEISURE Presented by: The Mayor of Preston, Cllr. Brian Rollo WINNER: LISA BILLINGTON – THE WAREHOUSE

CITY STAR Presented by: TV’s Sherrie Hewson WINNER: SIMON RIGBY MBE

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD – PRESENTED TO CLLR. PETER RANKIN