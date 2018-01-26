Skiddle team celebrate the very best of Preston's live music scene for independent venue week

The music loving team behind Preston based ticket giant Skiddle will take to the road for a week long celebration of the UK's music culture as part of Independent Music Week.

Read more about what's on this weekend at: https://www.lep.co.uk/whats-on/music/rockers-on-song-to-unite-two-cities-1-8981652

Their tour will kick off tonight at one of the city's most celebrated music establishments The Ferret, in Fylde Road, which once welcomed some of today's most influential artists from Ed Sheeran to Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Headlining their rock night tonight will be one of Skiddle's own team members Matt Murphy, who will also be on tour this week with his band Building Giants. Local bands Soldato and Grave Digging Union will also take to the stage.

Independent Venue Week is now in it's fifth year and live music editor at Skiddle Henry Lewis said it is a campaign they are hugely passionate about.

He said "Independent venues are the heart and soul of the music scene; nurturing grassroots talent, encouraging creativity and offering music fans a genuine and affordable live experience.

“Without independent venues and the people who work tirelessly to run them, many of our greatest artists: The Beatles, Oasis and The Arctic Monkeys wouldn't have got their big breaks and our musical culture would be practically non-existent.

“Skiddle's support for Independent Venue Week extends far beyond championing eclectic, vibrant venues. As well as celebrating their past, we want to strengthen their future; ensuring future generations have the same opportunity to experience raw, authentic and unapologetic live music, the way it is supposed to be heard.”

The week long campaign also has the backing of BBC Music, BBC Music Introducing, BRIT Awards and the Arts Council England among others.

A number of artists have also thrown their weight behind the project with the likes of Frank Turner, Gaz Coombs from Supergrass, Jamie Cullum, Cabbage, Darryl McDaniels from Run DMC set to perform over the course of the week alongside a host of unsigned bands and musicians.

Co- founders of Skiddle Ben Sebborn and Richard Dyer and the team will be taking their support on a whistle stop tour of venues from Edinburgh to Manchester, Liverpool to Stoke championing and celebrating grassroots venues, vital to emerging artists hoping to break the industry

They will be live-streaming gigs, interviewing artists, venues and gig-goers and supporting the important place authentic and affordable live music has locally, nationally and internationally.

Follow the tour at: https://www.facebook.com/skiddleuk/

For more on the week visit: https://www.independentvenueweek.com/