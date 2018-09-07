Sixty firefighters tackle large barn fire near Lancaster

Fire crews from across Lancashire have been sent to tackle a large barn fire near Lancaster.

Emergency services were called at around 11pm yesterday to the barn, at a property in Cantsfield Road, Cantsfield near Hornby, which contains 1,500 tonnes of silo and approximately 200 bales of straw.

Large Barn fire in Cantsfield, near Lancaster.'Image courtesy of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

High-volume pumps have been brought in from stations across the county, as well as plant equipment, allowing crews to set up a 1km water relay from the River Greta and excavate burning material from the barn and extinguish it in adjacent fields.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is advising local residents to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

Incident Commander Mark Hutton has been dealing with the incident overnight and said; "This has been a real partnership effort in getting to where we are with this fire.

"There have been several crews from both Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service as well as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service assisting us and we can’t forget the invaluable welfare support from the Greater Manchester Fire Salvation Army team and the Air Support Unit.

"This has been a significant incident, which will also going to be a prolonged incident as we work to excavate the material from the barn and fully extinguish the fire.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the firefighting effort so far for their hard work and reassure the public that we are working to bring about a successful conclusion to this incident as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are still advising any locals to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

Cantsfield Road remains closed.