Sir Lindsay Hoyle helped cut the ribbon at the newly refurbished Chorley Building Society premises last week.

Mayor Councillor Gordon France and Chorley BS Chief Executive Stephen Penlington were also in attendance for the grand unveiling at the High Street branch.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle helps open newly refurbished 166-year-old Chorley Building Society. | UGC

The society, which was formed in 1859, making it one of the oldest building societies in the UK, officially re-opened the branch to the public on Friday (March 14), following a seven-week renovation.

The renovation has created a comfortable, modern interior, a digital zone for access to the society’s website and products and a space dedicated to its support for local good causes.

High Street branch colleagues pictured at the opening. | UGC

Speaker of the House of Commons and local MP Sir Lindsay said: “Since 1859 Chorley Building Society has been operating here, providing mortgages and savings for local people.

“Now we are seeing a further commitment by Chorley Building Society, not only increasing jobs but investing in our high street.

“This is a wonderful refurbishment and I thank them very much for inviting me to share in part of their history.”

Stephen Penlington, Chorley Building Society’s Chief Executive, added: “We are immensely proud of our standing as a mutual society making a difference to the lives of our members and the local community.

“Unlike other high street banks and financial institutions, we do not have shareholders to serve, and we’re not listed on the stock exchange. Instead, all our profits go back into the society to benefit our members.”

The Society’s ‘Chorley High Five’ initiative takes its name from its board’s pledge to give a minimum of five per cent of operating profits annually to support local charities, community groups, not-for-profit organisations and grassroots clubs, making awards totalling £183,700 over the past three years.

Locally, it is an ambassador of Inspire, Chorley Youth Zone, making an annual donation as well as supporting ad hoc activities during the year and provides an affinity account for Chorley-based Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Regionally, the society is a supporter of the charity-funded NW Air Ambulance.

The first 50 of those Members attending the opening, which was attended by the Mayor, Councillor Gordon France, Mayoress Councillor Margaret France and local councillors, each received a goodie bag and the Society chose the latest milestone in its long and illustrious history to launch two new regional savings accounts and a free Will-writing service to Members.

The society offers a wide range of financial services, including easy access savings accounts, bonds, ISAs and mortgages.

In addition to High Street, there are two other branches, one on Foxhole Road in Chorley and one on Towngate in Leyland.