Singing for Fun workshop in Fulwood in aid of Methodist Action North West

A group of enthusiastic songsters flexed their vocal chords to showcase their newfound talents and to raise funds for homeless people in Lancashire.

READ MORE: Click here for more stories

Jeff Barradaile and the Blackburn People's Choir at Fulwood Methodist Church

Supporters of local, award-winning, homeless charity, Methodist Action North West, joined with members of the Blackburn People’s Choir to ‘sing for fun’ in a sell-out workshop led by musical director, Jeff Borradaile.

The event, held at Fulwood Methodist Church, culminated in a grand concert where participants were given the opportunity to perform what they had learnt.

The concert also included female vocal group, The Decibelles, together with the all-male choir, Maelstrom. Singers joined the audience in enjoying refreshments afterwards, including good old-fashioned Lancashire hot pot.

The event raised more than £1,000 to help the homeless and disadvantaged across Lancashire and proved so popular that it is set to become an annual event.

Jeff Barradaile and the Blackburn People's Choir at Fulwood Methodist Church

Stephen Hetherington, CEO of Methodist Action North West, says: “Fund-raising has a significant and positive impact on the work of our charity.

“Whilst the number of homeless people in our area continues to rise, recent cuts by authorities at a local and national level mean that we increasingly need to rely on events such as this to carry out our work.

“This event has been really successful and it makes me very proud to see so many people coming together to show their support.

“I am also extremely delighted that, for the first time, the chef from our Fox Street homeless supported accommodation in Preston provided the catering for the event, with the aid of a couple of its residents.

Jeff Barradaile

“This is something we are keen to continue, particularly as the quality of the food was endorsed by many, with one lady exclaiming that it was the best hot pot she had ever tasted in her life.”

The charity has a whole host of fund-raising events planned for the coming year with something on offer for everyone, including a murder mystery evening on February 17, wine tasting, spring ball, antiques evening, ladies’ evening and a sponsored sleep out.

For more information on any of these events or to find out ways to get involved with the charity, call Sarah Carrick, communications and fund-raising co-ordinator on 07749 576296.