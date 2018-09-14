Singer Michael Card to perform in Brinscall

Have your say

World renowned singer, songwriter and Bible scholar, Michael Card will be in concert in Brinscall.

In a career that took off with his debut album, First Light (1981), Michael Card has recorded more than 37 albums, authored more than 27 books, hosted a radio programme and written for a wide range of magazines.

While he has penned such favourites as El Shaddai, Love Crucified Arose and Immanuel, he never imagined writing more than 19 number one hits.

The popularity of his work seems a stark contrast to his goal in life, to simply and quietly teach the Bible.

He will be performing at Hillside Methodist Church, Parke Road, Brinscall, on Friday September 21.

Geoff Horton, of Hillside Methodist Church, said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting this concert as part of Michael’s UK tour. It promises to be a highly entertaining and inspirational event. This is a rare opportunity not to be missed.”

Tickets for the concert are £10 (£5 for under 16s).

To pay by credit/debit card go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/528832

To pay by cash or cheque or for further details call 07956 094130.