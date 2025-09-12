Significant quantity of counterfeit cigarettes worth £3.5 million seized during Preston raids

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
A significant quantity of counterfeit cigarettes worth £3.5 million were seized in a series of searches in Preston.

Officers carried out a stop and search of a man and an Audi A6 parked in a yard on Maitland Street at 12.30am on Sunday.

Boxes of suspected counterfeit cigarettes were found in the vehicle.

A significant quantity of counterfeit cigarettes worth £3.5 million were seized in a series of raids in Preston | Lancashire Police

Further searches were conducted with colleagues from HM Revenue and Customs at two properties on Maitland Street and an address on Thorn Street.

Approximately seven million suspected counterfeit cigarettes were subsequently found.

The total seizure is believed to have an excise duty value of approximately £3.5 million.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Approximately seven million suspected counterfeit cigarettes were found | Lancashire Police

Sgt David Hargreaves, of the Preston Task Force, said: “This was a significant find of suspected counterfeit cigarettes following a stop and search during a routine patrol.

“We work hard to prevent criminal activity on the streets of Preston in order to keep our communities safe.”

The operation took place in an area covered by The Prosper Partnership which works to tackle criminal activity in local communities.

