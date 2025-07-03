Signage goes up at craft beer bar The Tide and Tap in Morecambe
The Tide and Tap which replaced the former Blue Mountain Restaurant, at 439 Marine Road a few weeks ago has added the finishing touches to the already popular bar with a blue and white sign alongside waves and a beer tap.
The cask and craft beer house is managed by Jennie Chapman and Steven Shepherd and serves an array of wines and spirits including gin and rum.
There is also alcohol free options available and snacks such as crisps to purchase.
Inside the new venue lies a welcoming atmosphere with a comfy green sofa adorn with colourful animal cushions.
Zebra patterned stools wait at the bar ready for you to take a seat and order a tipple ot two with names such as Splish Splash and Spring Tide.
A spokesperson for the business added: “We had a really good opening month, with people coming from near and far and we are hoping to continue this with a great summer.”
