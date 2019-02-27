Showcase your literary talent

Would-be scribes from across Lancashire are being offered a chance to showcase their talents.

The Literary Lancashire Award, a new competition for 16-30 year olds is being organised by a group of students at Lancaster University, and part of its aim is to expose students at schools and colleges across Lancashire to the value of English or creative writing as a degree and career choice. Award secretary Andrew Williams said: “Community outreach is a major aim of our running the competition, and as such we are focusing the opportunity for creative writing workshops particularly on schools and colleges in more deprived areas of the county.

“The competition has a short story and poetry category, with the possibility of winning prize money, publication in an anthology, and an award ceremony hosted at the university.

“During the process we are being supported by the university’s Department of English and Creative Writing, and we have received grant money from various organisations.”

To take part or find out about the award, visit www.theliterarylancashireaward.weebly.com.