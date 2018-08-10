Shoppers praised after evacuation

Shoppers are back in the Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston after the mall evacuated at around 4.40pm this afternoon.

The management implemented standard emergency procedure after a fire alarm went off in the centre’s Debenhams store.

Centre manager Keith Mitchell commented, at around 5pm: “Everyone is safely back in.

“We evacuated the centre under advice from Lancashire Fire Service, under normal practice, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

“The whole process took around 15 minutes before we were able to get everyone back in.

“The shoppers were very understanding and responded really well.”