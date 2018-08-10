Shoppers praised after evacuation

Customers at the Fishergate Centre were advised to evacuate the centre
Shoppers are back in the Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston after the mall evacuated at around 4.40pm this afternoon.

The management implemented standard emergency procedure after a fire alarm went off in the centre’s Debenhams store.

Centre manager Keith Mitchell commented, at around 5pm: “Everyone is safely back in.

“We evacuated the centre under advice from Lancashire Fire Service, under normal practice, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

“The whole process took around 15 minutes before we were able to get everyone back in.

“The shoppers were very understanding and responded really well.”