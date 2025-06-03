Shop caught selling knives to child, 13, during during test purchases in Blackburn
The operation was part of Operation Sceptre, a national campaign supported locally by Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Trading Standards team and Lancashire Police, designed to raise awareness around knife crime and prevent the sale of knives to under-18s.
As part of the crackdown, officers sent letters to more than 100 businesses, carried out 20 in-person visits and conducted nine test purchases using underage volunteers.
During one of these tests, a retailer sold a full set of knives to a child who was still wearing his school uniform.
The shop in question has since been issued with a Community Protection Warning, and officials say it will now be closely monitored.
A spokesperson for Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said: “Thank you to our Trading Standards team and the police for keeping our borough safe.”
Residents were also reminded that they can safely and anonymously surrender knives at two designated amnesty bins located in the borough:
- Blackburn: Outside Ladbrokes on Railway Road
- Darwen: Outside the Police Station on Union Street