Shop at Preston Morrisons online and help CLIC Sargent

Morrisons shoppers buying their groceries online this month, have the chance to make a small donation to the children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

The process is simple, customers can add their chosen amount of donation to their basket by simply clicking a button before they checkout.

Anyone who donates will receive a “thank you” card from CLIC Sargent, which has been designed by six-year-old Georg Ilott from Preston.

Georg, from Fulwood, who is receiving his treatment at The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, has been busy over the summer designing the card for the charity, who have been supporting the family since Georg was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

Mum Sara said: “CLIC Sargent is a fantastic charity who not only support children and families going through this traumatic time, but they also run nationwide campaigns and raise awareness. If everyone who shopped online donated £1, this would make a huge difference in helping the charity to be able to support more families like ours.

"Having a child diagnosed with Cancer is life-changing. Apart from the continued trauma of trying to get your child through gruelling treatment, siblings are affected, it brings stress, mental health issues, financial hardship, not to mention the ongoing side-effects of treatment. CLIC Sargent support workers are on hand to help families with all of these things.

"As a family, we like to attend the collection days in store at Morrisons to show our appreciation. Knowing how grateful we are to them, our good friend and former Prestonian David Yim, ran the London Marathon for us, for the very first time last year, in support of the charity."

Georg, who is still on treatment, said: “I tried to use the CLIC and Morrisons logos in my designs. I came up with three different ones and they chose their favourite.”

Morrisons Riversway Store Manager, Claire Zenko said: “We are more than happy to support this charity and the wonderful work that they do.”