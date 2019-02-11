Shooting the Wheel in all its splendour

Preston's Guild Wheel is as pretty as a picture, no matter what the season.

So the people who work hard to maintain the 21-mile greenway encircling the city are planning to showcase its beauty in a calendar for 2020.

Boosted by the success of its inaugural month-by-month pictorial record in 2016, the Guild Wheel Users Group is aiming to produce a second.

Cyclists, joggers and walkers are being urged to “see it, snap it and send it in” for the glossy collection featuring the Guild Wheel in all its many guises throughout this year.

“I don’t know how many calendars we sold last time, but it was certainly a lot,” said GWUG member Rob McDougall.

“It proved to be very, very popular. We had some magnificent photographs submittted throughout the year and they made for a brilliant calendar.

"Hopefully we can get the same response this year and put the best together for our 2020 issue.”

As in 2016 the organisers are looking for pictures that capture the Guild Wheel across the seasons, showing how its beauty changes so dramatically through winter, spring, summer and autumn.

“We will choose the best for each month and put them together for a really eye-catching calendar,” said Rob.

Look out for details soon of how to enter your photos.