Shine for Sian will celebrate teen’s life

The family of a Morecambe schoolgirl who committed suicide are planning to use her memory to raise awareness of mental health.

Sian Waterhouse died earlier this year following a long battle with anxiety and depression.

In the wake of her death Sian’s parents, Paul and Ann, and her family and friends have organised the ‘Shine for Sian’ extravaganza.

The aim of the event, at The Alhambra Club in Morecambe on Friday June 22, and a family fun day on Saturday 23, at the Park Hotel in Regent Road, is to highlight the problems of mental health among the young.

The events will also raise funds for Lancashire Mind, which works with young people in schools and local communities.

Sian’s dad Paul said his daughter suffered from anxiety as a result of having a lot of time off school with health issues and added: “Sadly our daughter took her own life earlier this year and we don’t want others to go through what she did.”

He added: “Sian was a very caring person and from a really early age she always wanted to help others.”

Paul said: “We hope that the local community will join us and celebrate Sian’s life. We want to raise awareness and funds to help other young people across Lancashire.

“Sian was such a caring and helpful person that it only seems right that we try to help others in her memory.”

Lancashire Mind fundraising co-ordinator Fabienne Clough said: “Working with young people both in a preventative and reactive capacity is high on our agenda.”