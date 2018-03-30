Seventh Diamond award for Leyland and Burnley Weight Watchers leader

Karen Shepherd has been given her seventh Diamond award for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members in the community.

Read about other Diamond winners: /seventh-diamond-award-for-inspirational-weight-loss-coach-michelle-hartley-1-9048687 and /leyland-preston-and-bamber-bridge-weight-watchers-leader-kim-earns-fourth-diamond-coach-status-1-9074592

The 59-year-old was honoured at her meeting at the Railway Pub, Leyland. Karen, who has lost four stone, helped her members shed approximately 10,800 lbs, last year. Karen, of Clitheroe, said: “I’m utterly delighted to receive my seventh diamond coach award. It’s confirmation I’m doing something right and means I’m giving my members the best chance of success.”

Karen runs meetings as below:

Rosegrove Unity, Burnley Monday at 5.30pm

Civic Theatre, Oswaldtwistle Tuesday at 6pm

St John’s Ambulance Hall, Nelson 10.30am and 5.30pm

Holy Souls Church Hall, Wilpshire Thursday 5.30pm

The Railyway, Leyland Saturday 10am

To find out more about Karen’s Weight Watchers meetings call on 07852153756 or visit http://www.weightwatchers.com/uk.