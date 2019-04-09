Seven-year-old boy from Ashton who has been growing his hair since he was four donated his locks to The Little Princess Trust

A young boy who had been growing his hair for three years had his locks chopped, raising more than £1,000 for charity.

Dexter Ormerod, of Ashton, whose hair had reached half way down his back, got the chop at 468 Barbers in Lostock Hall, for his seventh birthday.

Dexter Ormerod with the staff at 468 Barbers in Lostock Hall

The St Andrew's Primary School pupil raised £1,450 for The Little Princess Trust, as well as donating his hair to the organisation to make wigs for children.

His mum, Gemma Smith, said: “When Dexter was four he said he didn’t want his hair cutting anymore as he wanted to give it to someone who needed it. It was his own decision.

“He is just like that, as he has asked Santa for water for people in third world countries, so we donate to Water Aid, and when he is older he says he wants to earn enough money to buy houses for the homeless. It is just in his nature.

“I am ridiculously proud of Dexter and I am pleased we raised so much. Our target was £200 but we doubled that on our first day,

Aaron Dawber cuts Dexter's hair

“I want to thank barber Aaron Dawber and the rest of the team at 468 Barbers, as they were brilliant. They got him a balloon and a mini PlayStation as they were so impressed by what he was doing.”