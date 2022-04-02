‘Serious road traffic collision’ closes road in Burscough as motorists urged to avoid area

The collision occurred on the A59 Liverpool Road South at around 1.30pm on Saturday (April 2).

The road was subsequently closed both ways between Abbey Lane and Mill Dam Lane.

“We would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy traffic was building following the crash, with motorists reportedly diverted via Chancel Way.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

The collision occurred on the A59 Liverpool Road South in Burscough. (Credit: Google)