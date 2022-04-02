‘Serious road traffic collision’ closes road in Burscough as motorists urged to avoid area

A serious crash closed a road in Burscough as emergency services attended the scene.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 3:47 pm

The collision occurred on the A59 Liverpool Road South at around 1.30pm on Saturday (April 2).

The road was subsequently closed both ways between Abbey Lane and Mill Dam Lane.

“We would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Heavy traffic was building following the crash, with motorists reportedly diverted via Chancel Way.

The road was expected to remain closed for some time.

The collision occurred on the A59 Liverpool Road South in Burscough. (Credit: Google)

